Baker, Shirley
Eyler
August 4, 1930 - March 2, 2020
Shirley was a loving mother to Peter, John (Julie Hauck) and Amy (Ian Paton). She loved and adored her grandchildren Emily, Will, Mac and Cole. Born in Clarion, Iowa, her children love to boast of her accomplishments as Miss North Iowa Band Queen ('48) and Drake University Homecoming Queen ('51). Following graduation from Drake, she moved to Chicago to work as a stewardess for United Airlines. She moved to Denver and was married to Ed Baker in 1955 where she remained to raise their family. She forever loved her family and friends, music, gardening, bridge and tennis. She was predeceased by her son, Peter, and her parents, Jack and Caroline Eyler.
Please visit www.storkbullockmortuary.com for memorial service information, to see a complete obituary and to share a memory or condolence with Shirley's family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to National Jewish Health in Denver, Colorado.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020