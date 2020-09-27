Bemel, Shirley
July 3, 1925 - September 24, 2020
Shirley Bemel passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 95 in Reseda, California, where she lived for the past nine years to be closer to her family. Shirley was the daughter of Mary and Morris Kupetz. Shirley and her family lived for about nine years in Capilene, Colorado where her parents operated the general store. The family later moved back to Denver. Shirley graduated from Lake Junior High and North High School, also attending classes at DU and the University of Colorado. She met and married Melvyn Bemel in 1945. Melvyn passed away in 1989. Shirley was involved in the real estate business for about 35 years. She was an active member of the Hebrew Educational Alliance and also volunteered her time to ALYN Hospital, Hadassah, Netanya, and NCJW. Shirley excelled at baking fluden, the family favorite, and was an avid pan and mah jongg player. She had an adventurous spirit and was always eager to go to dinner, a movie, the theatre, or attend a concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
Shirley is survived by her brother Arnold Kupetz (Victoria); her children, Terrie (Richard) Baumann, Rodger (Babs), and Cyndi (Ross Silverman); six grandchildren (Michelle, Alison, Daniel, Julie, Montane and Asa); and 8 great-grandchildren (Hannah, Ilana, Everett, Dexter, Cooper, Riley, Emerson, and Althea), all of whom live in Los Angeles, along with many nieces and nephews.
Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to HEA, American Cancer Association, or ALYN Hospital.
The funeral will be held on September 30 at 12:00 noon at Golden Hill Cemetery via Zoom. Please visit https://feldmanmortuary.com/home
for the link.