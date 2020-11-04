Conklin, Shirley01/29/1934 - 10/28/2020Shirley Jewel Conklin was born to Dorothy (Gable) and Samuel Younghein on January 29, 1934. Shirley grew up in Denver with brothers Sam Younghein and Charles Mosconi III. She met Robert L. Conklin, her husband of 67 years, in junior high school. Shirley and Rob attended South High School and married when Rob returned from the Korean War. Their son Gary and daughter Michelle were shining stars in her sky. Gary, his wife Nancy, and son Greg, along with Michelle, husband Mark Thalhofer and children Jeff and Emily Thalhofer lived nearby and enjoyed a close family relationship. Shirley had private thoughts and inner beauty. "The heart remembers most what it has loved the best." We now will live in the comfort of memories, and the love, always the love. Private Family Service Only. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Scleroderma Foundation Rocky Mtn. Chapter, 5403 E. Evans Ave., Denver, CO 80222.