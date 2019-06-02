|
Engbar, Shirley
Shirley Ruth Engbar, Denver; Wife of the late Lee Engbar; Mother of Robyn (Russell) Greenberg, CT, Steve Engbar, and Wendy (Jimmy) Miller; Sister of Leonard Ripps; Aunt of Sheri Ogilvie; Grandmother of Alexi, Max, and Asher Greenberg, Race and Coda Engbar, Rachel, Alyssa, and Ethan Miller; Service, Monday, 11:00am, Hebrew Educational Alliance; Interment Mt. Nebo Memorial Park; Contributions to the Shirley & Lee Engbar Fund c/o Hebrew Educational Alliance or Chabad
Published in Denver Post from June 2 to June 3, 2019