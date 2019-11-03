|
|
Fenz, Shirley
January 9, 1924 - October, 23, 2019
Shirley passed peacefully at her daughter's home in MN. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; sons, Harry "Skip" and William. She is survived by daughters, Laurie (Donald) Kalland and Denise (Jim) Jones; grandchildren, Nathan Jones, Vicki Jones, April Cantwell, Christopher Fenz, Aaron Fenz; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous friends. Interment, Friday, November 8th at 11:00am, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80236. Friends and Family gather at Funeral Staging Area West side of Sheridan Blvd., smaller entrance gate. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Meals On Wheels.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019