Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
230 Fern St. North
Cambridge, MN
View Map
Interment
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Logan National Cemetery
3698 S. Sheridan Blvd.
Denver, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Fenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Fenz


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Fenz Obituary
Fenz, Shirley
January 9, 1924 - October, 23, 2019

Shirley passed peacefully at her daughter's home in MN. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; sons, Harry "Skip" and William. She is survived by daughters, Laurie (Donald) Kalland and Denise (Jim) Jones; grandchildren, Nathan Jones, Vicki Jones, April Cantwell, Christopher Fenz, Aaron Fenz; 7 great-grandchildren; numerous friends. Interment, Friday, November 8th at 11:00am, Fort Logan National Cemetery, 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver, CO 80236. Friends and Family gather at Funeral Staging Area West side of Sheridan Blvd., smaller entrance gate. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Meals On Wheels.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -