Gustafson, Shirley
4/10/1942 - 12/23/2019
Shirley Joyce (Janetski) Gustafson, 77, widow of Jack M. Gustafson of Denver, died on December 23, 2019 at the Denver Hospice in the presence of loved ones. Shirley was born in Seattle, WA on April 10, 1942 to Winifred and Douglas Janetski, the second of six children. At age 21 she married Jack Gustafson and they lived in the Seattle area for several years before moving to Denver in the early 1970s. Together they established Gustafson Heating - which continues to this day to be a respected heating and air conditioning company in Denver.
Shirley graduated from Ballard High School in Seattle as a top student in the business education program. After graduating from high school, she began working for Judge Evangeline Starr, a Seattle District Court judge, who was an early proponent of equal rights for women. In addition to working alongside her husband in their heating and air conditioning business, Shirley spent many years volunteering at La Cache, a volunteer run antiques consignment shop which donates its yearly profits to Children's Hospital Colorado. She was involved in other philanthropic organizations as well. She and her husband enjoyed spending time with friends at Pinehurst Country Club where they were members for 40 years.
Although she and her husband were both natives of the Pacific Northwest, they quickly fell in love with the mountains and life in Colorado. Shirley was an outgoing, happy, and always smiling woman who leaves behind many dear friends and family members. She loved holidays, especially Christmas, and she often hosted parties where everyone was welcome. Her neighbors enjoyed viewing her colorful annual and perennial flower beds which she worked on tirelessly until her health declined. For many years she was a well-known antiques dealer. She loved Colorado art and was known within the Denver art community for her expertise and knowledge.
She will be remembered by her friends and family for her work ethic, her contagious laugh, and her excellent meals. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Jannie Des Rosiers-Berman (Larry) and their children, Matthew Berman (Colleen) and daughter Kennedy, Geoffrey Des Rosiers, Leanne Des Rosiers, and Marc Berman; her stepson Jack (Betsy) and their children, Anders, Scotty, and Alex; and stepson Jeff (Charlene). She is also survived by her sister Sandra, her brother John, her aunt Stella, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care provided by the kind staff at the Denver Hospice. Shirley was comfortable and well cared for in her final days.
Donations in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital Colorado, 13123 East 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045; Warren Village, 1323 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80218; and The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center, 8299 East Lowry Boulevard, Denver, CO 80230 or to a .
Shirley will be interred with her beloved husband, Jack, at Crown Hill Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial gathering in the spring.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 5, 2020