Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
(303) 327-7220
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Horan & McConaty - Northwest/Arvada
7577 W. 80th Ave.
Arvada, CO 80003
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Arvada, CO
Shirley Hanson


1928 - 2019
Shirley Hanson Obituary
Hanson, Shirley
July 10, 1928 - August 9, 2019

Shirley "Gomer" Hanson, 91, passed away on August 9, 2019. She is survived by her children Roy and Kristine and many other loving family members and friends. Shirley has now been reunited with her loving husband Peter R. Hanson. Viewing on Thurs, Aug 15 5pm-7pm at Horan & McConaty Arvada Chapel. Funeral Service on Fri, Aug 16 at 10am at King of Glory Lutheran Church in Arvada. Burial at Arvada Cemetery. Visit HoranCares.com to view the full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 14, 2019
