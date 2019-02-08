Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Harvey


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Harvey Obituary
I was born on Sept. 29, 1929 to Hazel and Joseph Ryan. I attended St. Vincent De Paul School, Cathedral High School, and Loretto Heights College. I had 2 brothers and 2 sisters. All preceded me in death. I married my high school sweetheart, Jim Harvey. We had a 70-year long marriage. We had 5 children: Jerry (Jodie), Peggy (Bill), Patti (Ron), Jim Jr. (Debbie) and Paula (Lynn). Jim Sr. died in 2012. Jim Jr. died in 2013. I have many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. I've had a life filled with love and joy. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.