I was born on Sept. 29, 1929 to Hazel and Joseph Ryan. I attended St. Vincent De Paul School, Cathedral High School, and Loretto Heights College. I had 2 brothers and 2 sisters. All preceded me in death. I married my high school sweetheart, Jim Harvey. We had a 70-year long marriage. We had 5 children: Jerry (Jodie), Peggy (Bill), Patti (Ron), Jim Jr. (Debbie) and Paula (Lynn). Jim Sr. died in 2012. Jim Jr. died in 2013. I have many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. I've had a life filled with love and joy. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a reception to follow.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019