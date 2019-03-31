|
Hoven, Shirley
3/28/2019
Shirley Hoven, 97, passed away March 28, 2019. Shirley was born in Loveland, Colorado and was a lifelong resident of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson; brothers, Milford, Wilbur, Charles, and Theodore "Ted" Johnson; and her sister, Agnes Arnold. Shirley is survived by her children, Mark (Sandy), Tina, Brooks (Brenda), and Kelli Hoven; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Agape Hospice for all of their support and care during Shirley's time of need.
