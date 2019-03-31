Denver Post Obituaries
Hoven, Shirley
3/28/2019

Shirley Hoven, 97, passed away March 28, 2019. Shirley was born in Loveland, Colorado and was a lifelong resident of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson; brothers, Milford, Wilbur, Charles, and Theodore "Ted" Johnson; and her sister, Agnes Arnold. Shirley is survived by her children, Mark (Sandy), Tina, Brooks (Brenda), and Kelli Hoven; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Agape Hospice for all of their support and care during Shirley's time of need.
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 31 to June 16, 2019
