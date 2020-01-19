|
Ingebretsen, Shirley
May 6 1924 - January 17, 2020
Shirley Hill Ingebretsen passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 95 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Shirley was born in Blue Ridge, Missouri and reared in Missouri and Minnesota. After high school, she was a stewardess for United Airlines based in San Francisco flying DC 3 twin propeller aircrafts. She met Hal Ingebretsen and they were married in 1951. They had three children, Rick, Kirk, and Ann, whom they reared in Denver.
Shirley was a successful realtor with Moore & Company for 25 years and a passionate bridge player. Her focus was always her family, however, whom she imbued with a sense of love and devotion that only the best parents can do. She is preceded in death by her son, Rick, and husband, Hal. She is survived by her son, Kirk (Anne) Ingebretsen and daughter, Ann (Todd) Swanson and nine grandchildren: Jon, Jay (Anna), and Jeff Ingebretsen; Sophie, Tess, and Tate Swanson, and Claire, Ingrid, and Grace Ingebretsen.
There will be a private burial
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, 2020