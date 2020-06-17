Canada, Shirley J.
9/27/36 - 6/14/20
Cherished wife and mother, Shirley left us quickly after injury from a fall in the garden. She is deeply missed by her husband Robert and children Valerie Hays, Gayle Zimmerman, Danette Polk, Kathleen Beebe and Herb Canada along with 8 grandchildren,13 great-grandchildren and numerous foster children. Now with her beloved son Michael.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 17, 2020.