Shirley J. Hall
1939 - 2020
Hall, Shirley J.
Aug. 10, 1939 - June 16, 2020

Shirley was a loving mother to Robert E. (Sharon) Hall, Timothy Hall, Beverly (Edward) Jacoby, Sharon K. (Matthew) Fenley, and Chris Hall. Also survived by grandchildren Tyler Fenley, Dylan Jacoby, Brittany Hall, Hana Flores, Spenser Hall, Austin Hall, Aidan Hall. Autumn Hall; great-grandchildren Holden Fenley, Brooks Fenley, Charlotte Jacoby, Parker Fenley, Logan Fenley, Penelope Flores, and Maggie Jacoby. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Hall; brother Edward Graham; sister Phyllis Sommers. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00 am, Notre Dame Catholic Church, 2190 S. Sheridan Blvd. Burial will be at 12:00 pm, Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate masses on Shirley's behalf or donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Colorado, httas://tinvuri.comiv79sk6ce




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
JUN
24
Burial
12:00 PM
Ft. Logan National Cemetery
