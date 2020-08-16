Kenneally, Shirley Jean

9/9/1935 - 7/29/2020



On Wednesday, July 29th, Shirley Jean Kenneally (Starr), long term resident of University Park, Denver passed away peacefully, in her home surrounded by loving family and friends. Shirley was born on September 9, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard (Ken) Kenneally, and survived by family members in Maine, Texas, Arizona, and Utah. Many Denver musicians remember Shirley and Ken as the owners of Free Reelin Sound Studio. For two decades they provided local musicians with a space to develop their original music and refine their recording skills. After closing the studio in 1998, Shirley became more diversified as a patron of the arts. She volunteered at the Denver Art Museum, the Lamonte School of Music, and The Bloomsbury Review. Also, Shirley made significant donations to Swallow Hill and offered support and encouragement to many musicians and artists in the Denver area. In another act of supporting art and giving back to the community, Shirley agreed to have her home designated a Denver Landmark. The Holland House, is a lovely example of the work of noted architect, Eugene Groves, who experimented with designs in concrete. Shirley's many interests and activities allowed her to develop and maintain a wide and diverse group of friends. Shirley valued beauty, in the natural world, in the arts, and in people. Because she honored beauty in all aspects of life, Shirley gently nourished the creative and loving aspects of all the people she knew.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store