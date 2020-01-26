Denver Post Obituaries
|
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303) 233-4611
Shirley Kuhlman
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Name Church
3290 W Milan Ave
Sheridan, CO
Shirley Jean Kuhlman


1927 - 2020
Shirley Jean Kuhlman Obituary
Shirley Kuhlman, RN, passed away peacefully at Sunrise at Pinehurst, Denver, Colorado.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, E.V. Kuhlman, cofounder of the Flight-for-Life program, and her son Craig Kuhlman. Shirley is survived by her children, Carla, Kurt, Kathryn, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley graduated as an RN from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado. She worked at Mt Airy Hospital as the Night Supervisor for 36 years. After retiring, she completed her Bachelors Degree from Regis University. Later, she and her husband opened and managed a small Central City Casino, the Crystal Carousel for a short time in 1992. Shirley and her husband also enjoyed traveling. She served as a docent at a local museum and was active with the Denver Danes. Shirley completed mission trips to Puerto Rico and Uganda. Mass of Christian Burial; 2/8/2020, 10:30 am, Holy Name Church, 3290 W Milan Ave. Sheridan, Colorado. Reception; Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary, Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Donations: https://giving.cu.edu/fund/write-fund University of Colorado Foundation. c/o Gift Processing. 10901 W. 120th Ave. #200. Broomfield, CO 80021. Attn: Glaucoma Sleep Lab Biomonitoring, 022894. 720-848-5018.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 26 to Feb. 5, 2020
