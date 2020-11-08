Kerezsi, Shirley

09/26/1932 - 11/1/2020



Shirley Ann Kerezsi, a resident of Aurora since 1968, departed this earthly world peacefully at her home on November 1, 2020 - All Saints Sunday.

Beginning her rewarding and generous life on July 26, 1932, in Huntington Park, California, Shirley was the second surviving of three daughters born to Anita (Sudhoff) and Goley Richman, both originally from Indiana.

Throughout her high school years at Downey High School, Shirley excelled academically and enjoyed team sports. Following her DHS graduation in 1950, Shirley immediately accepted a "Girl Friday" position at Hollowell Insurance and remained employed there until 1956.

In 1952, Shirley met and married her devoted husband, Paul, a proud member of the United States Marine Corps (Sergeant Major, retired). Together they lovingly raised their four daughters throughout the United States; always a team, wherever stationed by the USMC.

Shirley accepted employment outside of her home in 1971, this time at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Truly her second home, Shirley thoroughly enjoyed her work in the church office, remaining until her retirement in 2012.

Shirley epitomized kindness, love and true compassion for all. As is said, she never knew a stranger, only a friend she had not yet met. Her sincerity and love for people was evident to all who knew her. Shirley's smiles and hugs were warm and always given freely. We children knew her as Mom (or Saint Shirley), to others she was Shirley. To her treasured grandchildren she was Grandma. Certainly, we all knew her to be a remarkable and selfless woman guided by her faith and unconditional love for family.

Preceded in death by her parents, older sisters (Infant Sarah Richman and Gloria "Jean" Harris), and husband, Paul.

Family remaining to forever cherish memories of Shirley are her dearly loved ones - five children - daughters, Anita, MarJean, Beth, Paula, and son (in-law), Ross; grandchildren, Natalie, Andrew and Mackenzie; as well as poodle rescue, Little Bit.

Our family invites you to join us in saying final good byes during these COVID-19 restricted times. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 12 at 1:00 PM, Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging Area A.

A Celebration of Life is planned for mid-2021 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, pending COVID-19 limitations.

Service arrangements handled by Newcomer. The family respectfully requests no flowers and that donations be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church Foundation or Lenten Lunches.





