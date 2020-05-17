Shirley Madonia
1938 - 2020
Madonia, Shirley
Sept 15, 1938 - May 13, 2020

Shirley Madonia, Arvada. Wife of the late John Madonia. Mother of Daniel (Sarah) and Darrell Madonia, Delisa Allemant; Grandmother of 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Reluctantly, services are private due to COVID19 - future arrangements TBD. Private Funeral, May 19 @ 9:30am. Live stream via Zoom, details at crownhillfuneral.com.




Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
7777 West 29th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
3032334611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family find comfort and peace in God's word.
