Madonia, Shirley
Sept 15, 1938 - May 13, 2020
Shirley Madonia, Arvada. Wife of the late John Madonia. Mother of Daniel (Sarah) and Darrell Madonia, Delisa Allemant; Grandmother of 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Reluctantly, services are private due to COVID19 - future arrangements TBD. Private Funeral, May 19 @ 9:30am. Live stream via Zoom, details at crownhillfuneral.com.
Sept 15, 1938 - May 13, 2020
Shirley Madonia, Arvada. Wife of the late John Madonia. Mother of Daniel (Sarah) and Darrell Madonia, Delisa Allemant; Grandmother of 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Reluctantly, services are private due to COVID19 - future arrangements TBD. Private Funeral, May 19 @ 9:30am. Live stream via Zoom, details at crownhillfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.