Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission Hills Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mae Berg


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Mae Berg Obituary
Berg, Shirley Mae
12/04/1930 - 03/27/2019

Shirley Mae Berg, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born in Denver in 1930. She attended East High School.
She was active at Immanuel Baptist, and Mission Hills Church. She sang in the choir, attended Bible Studies, served on Women's Boards and was a deaconess. She was always laughing or making everyone around her giggle. She was married to her sweetheart, Bill, for 65 years. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Ted) Palen and Kristin Berg, who both live in Denver. She has three grandchildren, Eric (Paula) Palen, Nicolle and Annika (Briggham) Headrick, two great-grandchildren and her cousin, Dorothy Wilson. A service will be held Friday, April 12, at 1:00 pm, at Mission Hills Church. More details at Horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now