Berg, Shirley Mae
12/04/1930 - 03/27/2019
Shirley Mae Berg, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was born in Denver in 1930. She attended East High School.
She was active at Immanuel Baptist, and Mission Hills Church. She sang in the choir, attended Bible Studies, served on Women's Boards and was a deaconess. She was always laughing or making everyone around her giggle. She was married to her sweetheart, Bill, for 65 years. She is survived by her daughters Karen (Ted) Palen and Kristin Berg, who both live in Denver. She has three grandchildren, Eric (Paula) Palen, Nicolle and Annika (Briggham) Headrick, two great-grandchildren and her cousin, Dorothy Wilson. A service will be held Friday, April 12, at 1:00 pm, at Mission Hills Church. More details at Horancares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 31, 2019