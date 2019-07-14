|
|
Montague, Shirley Mae
Sept. 29, 1931 - Jun. 13, 2019
Shirley Mae Montague, age 87, of Centennial, Colorado passed away on June 13, 2019. Shirley was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 29, 1931 to Dorothy Mae (Sutherland) Reynolds and John Maurice Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, John Francis Montague Jr., her sister, Patricia Clare Davis, her brother Robert Jerrald "Jerry" Reynolds, and on January 23, 2019 by her husband of almost 66 years, John Francis Montague Sr., MD.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Lorrie (Michael) Bade of Highlands Ranch, CO, Kim (Michael) Montague-Smith of Ellicott City, MD, and Valerie (Steven) Nichols of Katy, TX; her grandchildren Emma and Hannah Bade of Highlands Ranch, CO, Nate Montague-Smith of Reston, VA, and Alicia, Trevor, Donovan, and Holly Nichols of Katy, TX; her sister Joyce (Dean) Miller of Mesa, AZ; her brother, Mike Reynolds of Eagar, AZ; her sister-in-law Agnes Wright of Topeka, KS; numerous nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery, 6601 South Colorado Blvd, Centennial, CO 80121, followed immediately by a committal service at the cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception will begin at 3:30 pm in the Summit Room. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Shirley's name to Pajama Program at https://pajamaprogram.org/funders/donate-funds/or to Pajama Program, Attn: Diana Imhof, 171 Madison Avenue, Suite 1409, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Denver Post on July 14, 2019