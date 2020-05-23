Shirley Marie Xavier
1930 - 2020
Xavier, Shirley Marie
June 5, 1930 - May 4, 2020

Shirley Marie Xavier, born June 5, 1930 in Chicago, IL, passed away in Denver on May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Miguel "Mike" Xavier. Survived by children, Cynthia (John) Everhart , Michael (Karen), Tee Xavier-Hoopes, Frank, Monica (John) Ptasinski, Thomas, Maria (Shawn) Streeby, ten grandchildren: Monica and John Everhart, Michael and Stephanie Xavier, Jonathan Hoopes, Joseph (Megan) and Anna Ptasinski, Nicole (JC) McCoy, Megan (Leslie) Bonvillain and Francis (Erika) Xavier, and great-grandchildren: Cana and Benedict Xavier and Mason McCoy, sister Charlotte Irion, brother-in-law Vincent Xavier and sister-in-law Rita Gunther.
In 1969, Mike and Shirley built and operated the Alpine Ice Center skating rink in SE Denver, home of numerous figure skaters and hockey players. In 1975, Mike founded E-MAX Instruments, Incorporated. Shirley joined the company in 1978 to head the Purchasing Department. She developed numerous friendships over the years with distributors and suppliers.
Mike and Shirley enjoyed sports and music. Shirley was an avid opera and Broadway musical enthusiast, a gift she instilled in her entire family. They were loyal fans and sponsors of the high school and college sports and music careers of their children and grandchildren. Shirley loved to travel to her favorite destinations of Lourdes and Fatima which fostered her devotion to the Rosary. For over 50 years, Shirley and Mike included all of their children and grandchildren in European adventures and annual trips to Disneyland.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of Poor Mullen Home for the Aged, 3629 W. 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211-3601. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com.




Published in Denver Post from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
