Gold, Shirley Ruth
"Cookie"
Cookie Gold, Denver. Wife of the late Lester Gold. Mother of Cheri (Stan Arky) Michelson, Ricki (David) Rest, and Debbi (Lee) Alpert. Daughter of the late Bernice and the Myer Turner. Grandmother of Monica (Saul) Manley, Nina (Jacobo) Kassin, Brett (Casey) Perry, Brandon (Jackie) Perry, Mia Berlin, Risa (Ari) Silverman, Alissa (Matt) Joblon. Great-grandmother of Brady, Cole and Alexandra Berlin, Ruby, Peri and Marco Silverman, Kira Manley, Chase, Cooper and Kash Perry, Preston and Brianna Perry, Ariella Kassin, Gemma and Lola Joblon. Also survived by former son-in-law Abram Michelson. Pre-deceased by son-in-law Ken Perry.
Cookie was truly one of a kind. Born in Denver, Cookie grew up on a farm in Golden. At the young age of 14, she met who would eventually become her husband, Lester Gold. A true love story started on the West Side of Denver at the Hebrew Educational Alliance during the High Holidays and lasted through his years at war. Upon his return, after a brief courtship, they married and continued their love affair for 70 years. She raised her three girls in true partnership with Lester and her parents Bernice and Myer who lived with Cookie and Lester until their passing. Once the girls got married, Cookie pretty much adopted her sons-in-law as her own. Cookie had the most adoring family from her kids, to her grandkids and her great grandkids. So much so, every single caregiver (who became family members themselves) made mention of how incredible it was that Cookie was never alone. During the 9 years when Ricki and David and Cookie lived together, the phone rang incessantly, and it was usually for Cookie, rarely for Ricki. As many Denver natives, she was a die-hard Bronco lover and supporter. She was selfless, loving, adoring, incredibly generous, and never complained, even as the pain increased. To get a piece of Cookie was to get a piece of heaven.
Due to Purim, a private burial will take place Monday. Memorial Service, Thursday, 2:00pm, AISH Denver, 9550 E Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village. Contributions to Global Down Syndrome Foundation, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Colorado Hospice or
