Smith, Shirley
7/10/1926 - 06/18/2019
of Longmont, CO, formerly of Windsor Gardens. She was a retired executive secretary. Interests included sewing, volunteer modeling for Molly Brown House, ball room dancing, jazz music and travel. Survived by daughter, Kathy (Smith) Sargent (John) and son Gordon Smith, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 E. Hampden Ave. on July 8th, 2019. Visitation 9:00, Funeral service 10:00. For details and to share condolences and memories visit www.Olinger-HampdenMortuary.com.
Published in Denver Post on June 30, 2019