Wells, Shirley
12/29/1925 - 05/25/2019
Shirley Anne Wells, age 93, who was living in Parker, CO died on May 25, 2019. She was born in Denver, CO on December 29, 1925 in the back of her parents' general store. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Wells. She is survived by her children: Kerry Weigner, Claudia (Weigner) Weirich, Kevin Weigner; her grandchildren Lindsay Valerio, Morgan Weirich, Angilyn Weigner; and her great grandchildren Kailey Rodick, Lane Rodick and Cayden Valerio. She loved music, dancing, the mountains, riding around in their old restored Lincolns and had a great sense of humor. Memorial service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 1:00 pm, Aspen Memorial Chapel, 1350 Simms Street, Lakewood, CO.
Contributions in her honor can be made to American Legion Post 178.
Special thanks to Parker Senior Living staff for their care.
Published in Denver Post from June 9 to June 11, 2019