Anderson, Sidney
07/06/1936 - 07/25/2019
Sidney Christine
Anderson passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 83 on July 25, 2019. Sidney was married to Wayne Anderson for 53 years and they lived in Oklahoma City where they raised their 3 children. Sidney was smart, curious and always eager to learn new things. She was a voracious reader and an expert on the Old Testament. She kept up with her active family, always willing to snow-ski, fish, golf or play tennis. She co-owned the Bottom Drawer consignment clothing store, which brought her much joy. After the kids left home, Sidney and Wayne traveled all over the world together and loved sharing their videos and travel photos with anyone who would watch! After Wayne passed in 2012, Sidney lived in Broomfield, CO where her daughter Emily Anderson and the wonderful caretakers at Sunrise Senior Living took incredible care of her. Sidney missed her friends and family in Oklahoma City, but she was active and happy in CO, where she went to musicals, movies, restaurants, and shopping because Sidney's motto was "let's go!". Up until the end of her life, she laughed heartily and always had a big beautiful smile on her face.
Sidney was predeceased by her son, Chris Anderson.
Sidney is survived by her son, Steven, of Alaska; daughter, Emily (Patricia) of Colorado; and grandchildren, Brian, Charlie, Zak, Neil, and Sadie. On August 6, 2019, Memorial service at Hahn-Cook funeral home at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch in the reception hall. Tribute donations may be made to the .
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019