Atencio, Sidney
08/05/1952 - 10/29/2019
Catholic Deacon
A devout husband, father, brother, and Catholic Deacon. Sidney, 67, is preceded into heaven by Father Wilfred & Brother Jake; survived by Wife Lillian, Sons Francisco & Diego, Mother Charlotte, Brother David, Sister Charlene, Grandchildren: Gabriel, Noah, Cayden, Liliana, Francine.
Services to be held at Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 6th & Julian: Thurs, Nov. 14th: Rosary 6:30pm, Fri., Nov. 15th: Mass 10:00am. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019