Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO
(303) 425 9511
Rosary
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church
6th & Julian
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church
6th & Julian
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sidney Atencio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sidney Atencio


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sidney Atencio Obituary
Atencio, Sidney
08/05/1952 - 10/29/2019
Catholic Deacon

A devout husband, father, brother, and Catholic Deacon. Sidney, 67, is preceded into heaven by Father Wilfred & Brother Jake; survived by Wife Lillian, Sons Francisco & Diego, Mother Charlotte, Brother David, Sister Charlene, Grandchildren: Gabriel, Noah, Cayden, Liliana, Francine.
Services to be held at Presentation of Our Lady Catholic Church, 6th & Julian: Thurs, Nov. 14th: Rosary 6:30pm, Fri., Nov. 15th: Mass 10:00am. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sidney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -