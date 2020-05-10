Sidney Thomas Wright
Wright, Sidney Thomas

Sidney Thomas Wright, 91, Denver. Father of Mark (the late Nancy) Wright, Amy (Steve Goldstein) Wright and Nancy Wright. Brother of Beverly Wright. Grandfather of Lauren (Zach) Goldstein Pickle, Scott Goldstein, Lainie Wright and Thomas Wright. Great-grandfather of Carson. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jewish Family Service or the Alzheimer's Association. For more details on viewing the livestream, visit feldmanmortuary.com.




Published in Denver Post on May 10, 2020.
