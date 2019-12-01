|
Smith, Signe
August 17, 1933 - October 25, 2019
Signe Smith passed away October 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Born August 17, 1933 as Signe Marie Gjelsteen to parents Thoralf and Sigrid Gjelsteen she was raised in Brooklyn NY and graduated from Hunter College.
Throughout most of her life Sig was extraordinarily organized, humbling the rest of the family with her meticulous record-keeping and storage skills. She was polished and professional, maintaining a rather business-like approach to most matters.
However, as the decades flew by, she began to find more humor in life and it's circumstances, and sought to find ways to elicit laughter out of those around her. One of her secretarial jobs in 1954 had been at the Central Intelligence Agency as a stenographer, and she loved to embellish her duties there while discreetly dropping that into conversations. She will also be remembered fondly by her joy in teaching friends (and sometimes even strangers) the meaning of the Norwegian phrase Uff Da!
In 1965 she began working at Samuel Gary, Oil Producer in Denver CO and it was there she met the love of her life, Turner C. Smith, Jr. They married on December 30, 1970. He predeceased her on July 30, 2002, as did her beloved brother Thor Gjelsteen on December 28, 1992, and one stepdaughter, Donna Roush on January 6, 2016.
Now, 49 years later, after she unceremoniously inherited them, she is sorely missed by her loving stepchildren Turner (Susan) Smith, III, of Rancho Mirage CA, Clayton (Vicki) Smith of Billings MT, and Kimberley (L.H. "Sonny") Wyman of Golden CO. She is also survived by her loving nephew Thor (Millah Nikkel) Gjelsteen of Denver CO. She is further survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two grandnieces. There was a private service.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 1, 2019