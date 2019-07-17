Denver Post Obituaries
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
BMH/BJ Congregation
More Obituaries for Silver Jospeh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Silver Jospeh

Silver Jospeh Obituary
Jospeh, Silver

Joe "Better than Gold" Silver, Denver; Son of the late Frances and Morris Silver; Beloved companion of the late Gigi Starks; Brother of Donna Mae Fields, CA, Beverly Jean Silver, and the late Donald Silver; Uncle of Jodi (Ross) Milstein; Great-Uncle of Layla Milstein; Service, Sunday, 10:00am, BMH/BJ Congregation; Interment Rose Hill Cemetery; Joe was passionate about supporting his synagogue, animals, and the underprivileged. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to BMH-BJ Synagogue, The Dumb Friends League of Denver, or The Denver Rescue Mission.
Published in Denver Post from July 17 to July 21, 2019
