|
|
O'Hanlon, Simon Peter
Simon Peter O'Hanlon 1/26/1946-2/24/2019
Simon passed away in the hospital surrounded by family members.
Simon attended Loyola Grade School, Regis High, Regis College, Foothill College in California, and Carroll College in Montana. His passion was playing and excelling in basketball. After playing basketball in high school and college, he continued this passion in France and Brazil where he played professionally. He also coached in these countries both at the pro level and the amateur level. During this time, he became a true world citizen who established lasting relationships with many different people.
When he returned to the U.S., he realized his other passion which was to work with young people as they learned to write. He did this as an English teacher at Regis and Smoky Hill High Schools, and in the Jefferson county school system. He had a gift for teaching youngsters how to write with meaning. There have been many comments made throughout the years and to the present of the difference he made in many young peoples' lives.
He continued his love of coaching at Smoky Hill with the boys' team and at Regis College with both the women's team and the men's team.
In the mid-nineties, he went in a different direction when he became a financial planner. He helped many people to navigate their financial future in retirement.
In 2003, he met and married Cindy Van Cise who was the love of his life five months later.
In 2008, Simon and Cindy founded Denver Achievement Academy. It was through this endeavor that they worked tirelessly with students from middle school through high school to help to become contributing members of society and to reach their full potential in their lives. The comments made by many of the students about "Miss Cindy" and "Mr. Simon" displayed the depths of the relationships that they had with the young men and women in this program on FB.
Simon is survived by his loving wife Cindy, family, and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Sat., March 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
Regis Jesuit High School chapel
6300 South Lewiston Way
Aurora, CO. 80016
In lieu of flowers please donate through DAADenver.org
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 16, 2019