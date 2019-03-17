Home

Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E Alameda Avenue
Denver, CO 80246
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral
4610 E. Alameda Ave
Denver, CO
Sophia Mitchell Obituary
Mitchell, Sophia

Sophia C. Mitchell, nee Camaras, ageless and inspirational to all, of Aurora, born in Grand Island, NE, passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of James; devoted daughter of Gust and Stella Camaras; loving mother of Steven (Nan) Kartsonis, Michael (Melinda) Kartsonis and Jim (the late Tryna) Mitchell; proud and loving YiaYia of Ryan and Cassie Kartsonis, Christopher Herrera, and Meagan and Garrett Mitchell; beloved sister of the late Tulla (the late James) Kasnestis, Tykye (Elaine) Camaras, and Helen (the late Spero) Siganos; beloved Aunt of John Kasnestis, Elena (Joe) Camaras, Dean (Nicole) Camaras, Steve (Melanie) Siganos, Stan (Jan) Siganos, and Mary Kaye (Rick) Rudeen; beloved great Aunt to Jonathan and Alexandra Kasnestis, Ty Camaras, Gregory, Kendy, Jenna, and Sam Siganos, and Alexa and Danny (Kenzie) Rudeen; beloved great great Aunt to Lou Rudeen. Sophia was adored by her family, and was a mother or YiaYia figure, special friend and neighbor, to countless others who, along with her family, carry forward her kindness, strength, smile, humor, and devotion. Sophia was a homemaker extraordinaire, Room Mother at school, Team Mother in sports, volunteer aide for schools, 45 year member of the Aurora Hospital Auxiliary, held many offices with the Aurora Women's Club, proud member of The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of Denver, 15 year employee of Joslins and Dillards, dedicated bridge and mahjong player and member of multiple groups, skilled in needlework and ceramics, member of the Silver Sneakers exercise group, the ultimate conversationalist, a favorite person of many, and much more humble than her family. Funeral Services at 10:00 am Wednesday, March 20, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 4610 E. Alameda Ave, Denver, CO 80246. Private Interment to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Donations can be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Cathedral of Denver.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 17, 2019
