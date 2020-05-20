Soteria Kostikos
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Soteria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kostikos, Soteria
August 6, 1926 - May 17, 2020

Soteria is survived by her daughter Elaine, son-in-law Tim and grandchildren Kathryn and John Southall.
Services will be held at 11am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral for immediate family at this time. More information may be found on https://www.fairmountfuneralhome.com.
May Soteria's memory always shine brightly in our hearts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairmount Funeral Home
430 South Quebec Street
Denver, CO 80231-1050
(303) 399-0692
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved