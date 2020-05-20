Kostikos, Soteria
August 6, 1926 - May 17, 2020
Soteria is survived by her daughter Elaine, son-in-law Tim and grandchildren Kathryn and John Southall.
Services will be held at 11am on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral for immediate family at this time. More information may be found on https://www.fairmountfuneralhome.com.
May Soteria's memory always shine brightly in our hearts.
Published in Denver Post on May 20, 2020.