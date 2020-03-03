Denver Post Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Scholastica Monastery
7430 N. Ridge Boulevard
Chicago, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Scholastica Monastery

Sr. Amy Campbell

Sr. Amy Campbell Obituary
Campbell, Sr. Amy

Sr. Amy Campbell, OSB, devoted daughter of the late William and Loretta, nee Gorman, Campbell. Dear sister of the late Joseph and the late Margaret Mary. Survived by cousins, including Sister Simone Campbell. Beloved and loving aunt of a niece and nephews, fond great aunt to many. Devoted member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago since 1938, she served as teacher and principal in Catholic schools of Chicago and Pueblo, Colorado. Family and friends will gather at St. Scholastica Monastery, 7430 N. Ridge Boulevard, Chicago, on Wednesday, March 4, for visitation from 3:30pm until time of Mass of the Resurrection at 5:00 pm. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For information 773-736-3833 or visit Sr. Amy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 3, 2020
