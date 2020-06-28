Stanley Gottlieb
Gottlieb, Stanley

Stanley Jacob Gottlieb, 89, Denver. Survived by his wife, Frances, his middle son, Todd, his daughter, Lisa Gottlieb Bush (Alan Bush), his grandchildren, Alexander (Alex) Jacob Bush and Nathan Samuel Bush, and Frances' children, Michael Wilk (Jonathan Tung) and Randy Wilk (Kalim Winata); preceded in death by his parents, his adored sister Harriet (Lee Dimin) and eldest son, Lou Gottlieb. Private graveside service was held. Contributions to Temple Emanuel.




Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feldman Mortuary
1673 York Street
Denver, CO 80206
(303) 322-7764
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
So sad to hear this news. I had the pleasure of working in the same dental office as Dr. G for about 20 years. He was salty and sweet all at the same time . He will be greatly missed... love and hugs to all the family..
Lana Borchert
Coworker
