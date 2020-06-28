Stanley Gottlieb

Gottlieb, Stanley
Stanley Jacob Gottlieb, 89, Denver. Survived by his wife, Frances, his middle son, Todd, his daughter, Lisa Gottlieb Bush (Alan Bush), his grandchildren, Alexander (Alex) Jacob Bush and Nathan Samuel Bush, and Frances' children, Michael Wilk (Jonathan Tung) and Randy Wilk (Kalim Winata); preceded in death by his parents, his adored sister Harriet (Lee Dimin) and eldest son, Lou Gottlieb. Private graveside service was held. Contributions to Temple Emanuel.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 28, 2020.