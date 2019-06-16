|
Luft, Stanley
09/26/1927 - 06/07/2019
STANLEY J LUFT, born 26 Sept. 1927 in Turin, Italy of American parents. He passed away on 6 June 2019 at the age of 91. Parents preceded him in death: Dr. Max George Luft, one of the inventors of artificial silk (later known as rayon) and Olga Felddegen. Artilleryman in Army of Occupation of Korea 1946-47. Earned degrees from Syracuse Univ. and Penn State, both in Geology. Mining and exploration geologist with several companies; organized the Geology Dept. at the Univ. of Oriente (Cuba), from which he and his young family fled penniless in 1960. Eventually rejoined the U.S. Geological Survey in Denver, retiring in 1988 as a Senior Fellow of the Geological Society of America.
Considered himself merely a journeyman field geologist, preferring to make geological quadrangle and other maps while working in and enjoying the great outdoors in sometimes perilous conditions, rather than attempting more glamorous and rewarding laboratory or administrative functions. Published or co-published over 75 publications, mainly bedrock maps.
Most fortunate to find and marry two wonderful ladies who helped make his life blissful. First was Dr. Anita Navarrete, who died far too soon in April 1987, but left him four sons: Anthony (Minn.), Andrew (Lynda Salsbury) (Fl.), Stephen (Fl.), and Edmund (Ky.), followed by 4 grandchildren and [thus far] 2 great-grandchildren. He later married Pennsylvania-born Eleanor Shearer in 1991, with whom he made many journeys to numerous near and faraway continents and places. But then, beset by dementia and Parkinson's Disease, she passed away as well, in September 2018.
Stan made a far greater impact in philately, specializing in French postal history, publishing or cc-publishing over 145 articles and five books or handbooks. Rewards have been many and include international respect as a French specialist; Associate membership in the Academie de Philatelie (Paris); founding, then honorary membership in the European Academy of Philately; and the John Luff Award for distinguished philatelic research of the American Philatelic Society, of which he is a 50-years life member.
Closer to home, Stan has served as President of the Collectors Club of Denver and of ROMPEX / RMSS, the national-level Denver stamp show, has edited the highly regarded "France and Colonies Philatelist" for some 15 years, has been a Director of several societies, was a most successful international and national exhibitor, and a national philatelic and literature judge and chief judge for 21 heady years. His plate has been full! But not the dire loss of his two precious spouses.
Plans call for cremation and a later memorial service at some future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Food Bank of the Rockies, The Wilderness Society, or , or a .
Published in Denver Post on June 16, 2019