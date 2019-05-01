|
Politano, Stanley
07/13/1949 - 04/25/2019
Survived by wife, Cathi of 49 years; sons, Dr. Nicholas Politano (wife Dr. Lina Kulkarni Politano) and Vincent Politano (wife Kristin Politano); grandson, Luke and granddaughter, Annika. Preceded in death by father, Tony, mother, Betty and brother, Anthony. Vigil Service, Friday, 5/3/19, 7 pm. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 5/4/19, 10 am. Both at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, Arvada. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 3, 2019