Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ARCHDIOCESE OF DENVER MORTUARY
12801 W. 44th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
(303)425-9511
Vigil
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Spirit of Christ Catholic Community
Arvada, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Spirit of Christ Catholic Community
Arvada, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Politano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Politano


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stanley Politano Obituary
Politano, Stanley
07/13/1949 - 04/25/2019

Survived by wife, Cathi of 49 years; sons, Dr. Nicholas Politano (wife Dr. Lina Kulkarni Politano) and Vincent Politano (wife Kristin Politano); grandson, Luke and granddaughter, Annika. Preceded in death by father, Tony, mother, Betty and brother, Anthony. Vigil Service, Friday, 5/3/19, 7 pm. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 5/4/19, 10 am. Both at Spirit of Christ Catholic Community, Arvada. In lieu of flowers, donations to , Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman St., Suite 500, Denver, CO 80203.
Published in Denver Post from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now