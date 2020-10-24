Stanton Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum, Stanton
Stanton was born in Denver, Colorado to Louise and Charles Rosenbaum. He attended Kemper Military School, and continued his education at University of Colorado for his undergraduate degree in Political Science. He later attended University of Denver Law School graduating in 1953. Stanton chose to serve his country by joining the Air Force during the Korean conflict, and was part of JAG (Judge Advocate General). He went on to continue his studies at NYU Law School getting his Masters in Taxation. Following in his father's footsteps, Stanton joined the law firm Charles founded alongside his brother-in-law Micky Miller and Sam Goldberg and would go on to become senior partner of the firm Isaacson Rosenbaum. Stanton served members of the Denver community practicing law for 55 years. He also served as a guardian ad litem for children in the court system. He always put his clients first, and this dedication became an example for younger lawyers to recommit to their own goals of being responsible, caring and always answering their own phones.
Stanton was awarded the Denver University "Law Star" Outstanding Alumni Award. He also received the "Torch of Liberty" Award from the ADL for Distinguished Community Service. Stanton and Jane E received the Jack Shapiro Community Service award from Jewish Family Service for their commitment to the community. Stanton was part-time faculty at DU School of Law and also published a pamphlet for the Endowment Fund of Jewish Colorado concerning wills and probates. He served in different capacities for numerous civic organizations including Colorado Developmental Disabilities Council; president and campaign chairman for Jewish Colorado; Denver County Judicial Nominating Commission; Board of Governors of the Denver & Colorado Bar Associations; and former board member of the ADL, Denver JCC, American Jewish Committee and Rose Medical Center. He was an advocate for women, young people and those with special needs. Over the decades, Stanton showed a remarkable dedication to his community, giving time, leadership, encouragement and financial backing to organizations, people and causes in which he believed.
He was a loving husband to his wife of 44 years, Jane E Rosenbaum. They travelled the world together and they shared a deep commitment to family and the Jewish community. Stanton was the father of Cathy (Ron) Thomas, Ari Rosenbaum, Danielle Rosenbaum, the late Michael Rosenbaum, and the late Steven Rosenbaum; Brother of Louann (Micky) Miller; Grandfather of Jason (Apryl) Thomas, Jonathan Thomas, Jeffrey (Nicole) Thomas, and Jamie (Ryan Brewer) Thomas; Great-grandfather of 5.
He will be dearly missed for his humor, his sense of honor, his integrity, his sensitive heart, and ethical way of living.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jewish Family Service of Colorado, Kabbalah Experience, or charity of choice
.
Private service, Sunday, 12noon; Public livestream available on the Hebrew Educational Alliance YouTube Channel.