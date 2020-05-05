Fleith, Stefan
1/6/1941 - 5/1/2020
Stefan Fleith, 79, passed away on May 1, 2020 in his senior living home in Lone Tree. Stefan Fleith was born in Yugaslavia to Anton and Rosina Fleith on 1/6/1941. He is a retired Meat Processor from Sigman Meat Companies as well as a retired Head Custodian for Mapleton Public Schools. He played the accordion and had his own German Band for 30 years. Stefan Fleith is survived by his children Stefan Fleith Jr. (Monika), Edward Fleith (Jerry), Tony Fleith (Justin), and Linda Mitchell (Bill) as well as Kurt and Erika Fleith, his grandchildren. A Virtual service will be held on Thursday, May 7th, at 11:30 a.m. For more information about the service, please visit the following website cfcscolorado.org
Published in Denver Post from May 5 to May 7, 2020.