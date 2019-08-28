Denver Post Obituaries
|
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
(303) 745-4418
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty - SE Denver/Aurora
11150 East Dartmouth Avenue
Aurora, CO 80014
View Map
Stella Davis


1922 - 2019
Stella Davis Obituary
Davis, Stella

Stella J. (Miller) Davis,96, died on Aug. 23. She was born on Nov. 19, '22 to Robert and Ruth Miller. On Oct. 3, '53 she married Richard "Dick" Davis. Stella and Dick were married for 53 years at his passing in '07. Stella was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings. Stella is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Thurs., Aug. 29 at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO. Donations may be made to Park Hill UMC or to the Humane Society.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 28, 2019
