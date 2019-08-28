|
|
Davis, Stella
Stella J. (Miller) Davis,96, died on Aug. 23. She was born on Nov. 19, '22 to Robert and Ruth Miller. On Oct. 3, '53 she married Richard "Dick" Davis. Stella and Dick were married for 53 years at his passing in '07. Stella was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings. Stella is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Thurs., Aug. 29 at Horan & McConaty, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO. Donations may be made to Park Hill UMC or to the Humane Society.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 28, 2019