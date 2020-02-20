Denver Post Obituaries
Stephen Engel

Stephen Engel Obituary
Engel, Stephen

Dr. Stephen Engel, of Denver. Husband of Barbara Engel. Father of Marnie (Stephen) Hayutin, Allison (John Alongi) Engel, and Dr. Richard (Dr. Lisa) Engel. Brother of Dr. Tibor (the late Renee) Engel. Grandfather of Nina & Ben Hayutin, Melissa & Matthew Engel. Service, Thursday, 12:45pm, Adelman Chapel - BMH/BJ Congregation. Interment, Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions The Denver Hospice, BMH/BJ Congregation, or Jewish Family Service.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2020
