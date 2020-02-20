|
Dr. Stephen Engel, of Denver. Husband of Barbara Engel. Father of Marnie (Stephen) Hayutin, Allison (John Alongi) Engel, and Dr. Richard (Dr. Lisa) Engel. Brother of Dr. Tibor (the late Renee) Engel. Grandfather of Nina & Ben Hayutin, Melissa & Matthew Engel. Service, Thursday, 12:45pm, Adelman Chapel - BMH/BJ Congregation. Interment, Mt. Nebo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions The Denver Hospice, BMH/BJ Congregation, or Jewish Family Service.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 20, 2020