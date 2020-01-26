|
Flavin, Stephen
Stephen Michael Flavin, 69, of Arvada, Colorado. Born in Bethesda, Maryland, on September 18, 1950. Died suddenly at home on January 23, 2020. Loving son of the late Robert A. and Frances N. Flavin. Beloved brother of Claire F. Funkhouser (Gary). Devoted uncle of Matthew Funkhouser, Lauren Rycroft (Ben), and Timothy Funkhouser (Sarah). Great uncle of Connor, Abigail, and Harry Funkhouser. Received a B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and a J.D. from the University of Denver. Worked at the Colorado State Public Defender's office for almost 30 years. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 29, at 2:00 pm at Horan and McConaty Funeral Home, 7577 W. 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado 80003. Reception to follow. Burial in Maryland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the Notre Dame Fund in memory of Stephen M. Flavin. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu, by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020