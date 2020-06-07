St. Clair, Stephen James
February 16, 1952 - May 2, 2020
Denver Firefighter
Stephen J. St. Clair, Denver native and Denver Firefighter, passed away on May 2, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a time when family and friends can safely gather to attend the event. Steve was born on February 16, 1952, son of James C. St. Clair, also a Denver Firefighter and WWII veteran, and Lois L. (Sally) St. Clair.
Steve graduated from South High School in 1970, and was well known and popular as a football and basketball star. He went on to play football for Colorado State University, graduating in 1975. He taught middle school science for several years and then followed in his father's footsteps when he joined the Denver Fire Department in 1980. He retired as Lieutenant after 38 years of community service at various stations in Denver and at Denver International Airport.
Steve was a kind, upbeat and fun-loving man, often an instigator of pranks, especially if he liked you. He was always ready with a big smile, both infectious and genuine, and had an even bigger heart, caring for those less fortunate, for animals and the environment. Steve loved to travel, enjoying hiking, biking and sailing adventures in the U.S. and across Europe, attending Wimbledon and the Australian Open, and exploring far away sights from Reykjavik to the Cook Islands. He especially appreciated the beauty of nature, different cultures and all that was wondrous, strange and amazing to see and experience on the planet. He was fond of saying that he was a lucky soul, grateful for a loving family and extended family and thankful for a full and happy life.
Always committed to the outdoors and Colorado, Steve loved to ski, hike, bike, play tennis, golf, and play his guitar. He also loved walking the dog, chatting with neighbors, and sharing laughter and good food and drink with family and friends near and far. Not one to be pigeonholed or predictable, he liked to argue about politics and favored movies like Princess Bride and spaghetti westerns. He will be missed by so many, including friends, neighbors, and colleagues whose lives he touched.
Steve is survived by his wife, Judith (Yem) Fong, who shared 27 years of joy and love with him, and their labradoodle, Kona. He will be greatly missed by his extended family of three brothers-in law and their wives, a sister-in-law and her husband, as well as nine nieces and nephews, plus nine great-nieces and great-nephews, and by his cousin and second cousins. Steve will be remembered as being a true gentleman and valued friend, with a joyful and generous spirit.
The family asks if you wish to make donations, please consider making a gift to the National Forest Foundation, Trees for Steve St. Clair, https://50-million.everydayhero.com/us/trees-for-steve-st-clair.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.