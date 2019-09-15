|
|
Chamberlain, Stephen P.
April 26, 1959 - September 8, 2019
Loving husband of Wendi; father of Spencer, Harrison and Calvin; son of W. James and the late Julie Chamberlain; brother of Terri Feinberg and William; and a friend to many.
A service will be held on Sat., Sept. 28th, 10:00am, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton, CO 80120. Reception to follow. Burial will follow at Seven Stones Cemetery, 9635 N Rampart Range Rd, Littleton, CO 80125.
Complete obituary and Memorial donation information at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019