Stephen T. Gaumond
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaumond, Stephen T.

Of Louisville, CO passed away on 6/12/2020. He was born in Fort Belvoir, VA on 12/9/1949. He was ever present in the lives of his family and friends and his far-reaching legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched. Steve is predeceased by his lovely wife Carol who passed in 2018. Left to treasure a legacy of unselfish love are children Gwendolyn Gaumond, Brian Martella, Gail Gaumond Pyle, Jason Pyle; grandchildren Kael and Klara Martella, Logan Gaumond Ashcroft, Audrina Pyle, Sam Pyle; sisters Alison Colburn, Mari-jo Ulbricht, Deborah Augenstein; brothers John Colburn, Daniel Augenstein, and David Augenstein; and many well-loved nieces, nephews and extended family members. Private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 6/26 at 9am, followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved