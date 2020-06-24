Gaumond, Stephen T.
Of Louisville, CO passed away on 6/12/2020. He was born in Fort Belvoir, VA on 12/9/1949. He was ever present in the lives of his family and friends and his far-reaching legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched. Steve is predeceased by his lovely wife Carol who passed in 2018. Left to treasure a legacy of unselfish love are children Gwendolyn Gaumond, Brian Martella, Gail Gaumond Pyle, Jason Pyle; grandchildren Kael and Klara Martella, Logan Gaumond Ashcroft, Audrina Pyle, Sam Pyle; sisters Alison Colburn, Mari-jo Ulbricht, Deborah Augenstein; brothers John Colburn, Daniel Augenstein, and David Augenstein; and many well-loved nieces, nephews and extended family members. Private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 6/26 at 9am, followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.
Of Louisville, CO passed away on 6/12/2020. He was born in Fort Belvoir, VA on 12/9/1949. He was ever present in the lives of his family and friends and his far-reaching legacy will live on in the lives of those he touched. Steve is predeceased by his lovely wife Carol who passed in 2018. Left to treasure a legacy of unselfish love are children Gwendolyn Gaumond, Brian Martella, Gail Gaumond Pyle, Jason Pyle; grandchildren Kael and Klara Martella, Logan Gaumond Ashcroft, Audrina Pyle, Sam Pyle; sisters Alison Colburn, Mari-jo Ulbricht, Deborah Augenstein; brothers John Colburn, Daniel Augenstein, and David Augenstein; and many well-loved nieces, nephews and extended family members. Private Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 6/26 at 9am, followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association - www.alz.org. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 24, 2020.