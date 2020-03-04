Denver Post Obituaries
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
(303) 771-3960
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary & Cemetery
6601 South Colorado Blvd
Centennial, CO 80121
Stephen T. Selzer


1954 - 2020
Stephen T. Selzer Obituary
Selzer, Stephen T.
07/29/1954 - 03/01/2020

65, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died peacefully on Sunday, March 1st, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Greenwood Village, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife Candace; brother John Selzer and Sister-In-Law Ann; son Michael Selzer and his wife Tiffany; daughter Samantha Selzer and her husband Chris; son Joe Selzer and his partner Christina Batsakis; daughter Avery Grady; and granddaughter Aurora Selzer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley.
Please direct any gifts to Steve's memorial causes, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless or Colorado CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).
For the full obituary, please visit: www.OlingerChapelHill.com
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 4, 2020
Remember
