Selzer, Stephen T.
07/29/1954 - 03/01/2020
65, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died peacefully on Sunday, March 1st, 2020, in the comfort of his home in Greenwood Village, Colorado. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at Olinger Chapel Hill in Centennial, Colorado.
He is survived by his wife Candace; brother John Selzer and Sister-In-Law Ann; son Michael Selzer and his wife Tiffany; daughter Samantha Selzer and her husband Chris; son Joe Selzer and his partner Christina Batsakis; daughter Avery Grady; and granddaughter Aurora Selzer.He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Shirley.
Please direct any gifts to Steve's memorial causes, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless or Colorado CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children).
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 4, 2020