Nelson, Sterling Eugene
Feb. 24, 1929 - Feb. 22, 2020
Sterling Eugene Nelson was born in Sterling, Colorado on Feb. 24, 1929 and passed away at Lakewood Reserve Assisted Living Center Feb. 22, 2020. He was born to Anton and Dessie Zigler Nelson. Raised on a farm in Peetz, Colorado, he graduated from Peetz High School and Northeastern Junior College (1948). During the Korean War he served in the Air Force.
He graduated with a degree in business from the University of Denver. He worked for Lockheed Martin, United Air Lines and Wells Fargo Bank. He was married to Shirley Dimitroff and Barbara Broce. Both preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by 1 brother, Melvin Nelson of Sterling, Colorado.
Sterling was a lover of traditional and classical jazz and was often known as the Jazz Man. Although not musically inclined himself, he was active in Jazz circles: president of the Denver Jazz Club, long time fan and friend of the Queen City Jazz Band and the Sterling Ensemble. His crowning achievement was the founding of the Evergreen Jazz Festival. He was known as a progressive, visionary thinker and a Renaissance Man.
A spring memorial is being scheduled for early April 2020. Donations can be sent to the Evergreen Jazz Festival P.O. Box 3775, Evergreen, Colorado 80437.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 26, 2020