Campbell, Steve

8/27/1940 - 11/16/2020



Galen Steven Campbell died on November 16, 2020 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on August 27, 1940 to Galen M. and Frances Campbell. In January 1949 he moved with his family to Denver. Here he graduated from Randall School, attended Ft. Lewis College in Durango, and worked many years for May D&F and Anderson News. In 1966 he married Carolyn Sue Cooke, who remained his wife and best friend until her death in 2011. Steve was known for his work ethic, honesty, humility and good humor. Growing up in a family of dog-lovers he developed a kinship with dogs that stayed with him throughout his life. He was fond of watching the Denver Broncos play football and reading his Bible, as well as vacationing, eating out, and just hanging with his family, Steve is survived by his and Carolyn's three sons, Vincent(Char) Trevor(Michelle) and Brandon(Sue) his sisters Judy(Ed) Laurnen and Fran Campbell, and his brother Gregg(Gail) Campbell. We will miss him.





