|
|
Baugh, Steven
Steven Franklin Baugh, Broomfield, Husband of Denise Baugh; Father of Evan & Aron Baugh; Son of Ann & Richard Baugh, AL; Son-in-law of George (Nancy) Collins, WY; Brother of Adele (John) Bayley, MI, & Jim Baugh, AL; Memorial Service, Sunday, 9:30am, Feldman Mortuary Chapel; In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Baugh Boys College Memorial Fund, c/o Canvas Credit Union, Broomfield Branch, 5155 West 120th Ave., Bromfield, CO 80020
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019