Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
Steven C. Keul


Steven C. Keul Obituary
Keul, Steven C.
October 25, 1944 - April 28, 2019

74, of Denver passed away April 28, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sharon; daughter Amy (Juan) Gimenez; Jeff (Tricia) Keul; grandchildren, Sophia and Raquel Gimenez; Lauren, Amelia and Blake Keul. Service Wed. 5/1/19 at 2:00 p.m. at Horan & McConaty, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated to Wild Earth Guardians, https://wildearthguardians.org/.
Published in Denver Post on May 1, 2019
