|
|
Farber, Steven
Steven Farber, Denver; Husband of Cindy Cook Farber; Father of Gregg Farber, Brent (Julie) Farber, Brad (Karly) Farber; Brother of Sharon (Stan) Loosemore; Grandfather of Andie, Riley, Blake, Ruby, Jake, and James;
Steve grew up in Denver, attending Colfax Elementary, Lake Junior High, and North High School. He completed his undergraduate and law degrees at University of Colorado in 1968, and founded one of Denver's best known law firms; Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The firm's ability to thrive for more than 50 years is a testament to Steve's leadership, work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit.
He was married to Cindy for 49 years, the true love of his life. He was an amazing father to his three boys, supporting and sharing in every endeavor each experienced in their successful lives. Steve was the best Pops to his 6 grandchildren. He was the consummate gentlemen even when he was fiercely competing in sports and board games.
Throughout his career, Steve was one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the country. He inspired change not only at the firm, but throughout Colorado and across the nation. Steve was often the first call CEOs, politicians and community leaders made because they knew he would find a way to get the job done. Steve was actively involved in many political, charitable and community causes. He was the founder and chairman of the board of the American Transplant Foundation.
Former Governor John Hickenlooper put it best when he said, Steve has millions of friends but you always feel like you are the most important.
Service, Sunday, 3:00pm, Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape Street. A private burial will precede the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to: The American Transplant Foundation, https://www.classy.org/give/271987/#!/donation/checkout
Published in Denver Post from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020