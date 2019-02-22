|
Garcia, Steven Mark
Born May 14, 1971 in Greeley, CO, died February 14, 2019 in Thornton, CO. Survived by wife Liz Madrid; daughters Julianna and Madelyn Garcia (ex-wife Dawn); step-daughters Vanessa and Lisa; brother Douglas Matthew Garcia (wife Katie); parents Emmanuel "Tex" and Juanita Garcia; Uncle to Mikayla and Will Garcia; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Greeley.
A graduate from Thornton High School in 1989. Steve worked for the U.S.Postal Service for over 18 years. He loved his family and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed watching and attending games for the Denver Broncos, attending opening day and season games for the Colorado Rockies, as well as rooting for the Colorado Avalanche. He especially enjoyed 4 wheeling, golfing and snowboarding.
Rosery and Mass is on Friday February 22nd 10:30 to 12:00 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Northglenn and a Celebration of Life will take place 10:00 Saturday February 23rd at Olinger Highland Mortuary in Thornton.
Published in Denver Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019